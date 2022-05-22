WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of the last match of Barcelona’s season as the Catalan giants welcome Villarreal for the La Liga finale. The Blaugrana come into this one already guaranteed to finish in second place looking to end the season on a high, but it won’t be easy against a Villarreal side needing three points to finish in the Top 7 and guarantee a spot in the UEFA Conference League next season. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: TBA

Substitutes: TBA

VILLARREAL

Starting XI: TBA

Substitutes: TBA

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 38

Date/Time: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10pm CET (Barcelona), 9pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 2 (Canada), MTV (India), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!