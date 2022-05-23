WATCH: Luuk de Jong says fond farewell to Barcelona fans

Luuk de Jong said a fond farewell to Barcelona fans after Sunday’s final game of the season at home to Villarreal.

The Dutchman didn’t manage to get off the bench in the 2-0 defeat but did appear at the end of the game to say his goodbyes to the crowd.

As you can see, he received a warm send off from the fans inside the Camp Nou stadium who were happy to chant his name.

Luuk de Jong says goodbye to the Barcelona faithful



(via @samuelmarsden) pic.twitter.com/D88k50D1iW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2022

There were eyebrows raised when De Jong was signed on loan in the summer transfer window but the Dutchman has become a popular figure at the club this season due to his goals and professionalism.

De Jong ends the campaign with seven goals in all competitions and will now head back to parent club Sevilla. It’s not clear where the striker will play his football next season, although there have been rumors he’s wanted back in the Netherlands by PSV.

Goodbye and good luck, Luuk de Jong!