FC Barcelona News: 23 May 2022; Barca beaten by Villarreal, Dani Alves talks future

FC Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal: Final day defeat | FC Barcelona

Barcelona signed off the 2021-22 season with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Villarreal. Goals from Alfonso Pedraza and Moi Gomez sealed the win.

Dani Alves on Barça future: “I want to stay but it does not depend on me” | Sport

Dani Alves spoke after the defeat and says he wants to stay at Barcelona but does not yet know if his contract at the Camp Nou will be extended.

Barcelona will be forced to negotiate with Leeds United for Raphinha | Marca

Barcelona will have to negotiate with Leeds United if they want to sign Raphinha after the Whites avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Pini Zahavi’s message: “Bayern Munich is the past for Lewandowski” | Sport

Robert Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi has said “Bayern Munich is the past” for the striker who wants to fulfil a lifetime dream by moving to Barcelona.

Toni Kroos doesn’t want to see Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona | Sport

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has admitted he’s “not a big fan” of rumors linking Lewandowski to Barcelona and is hoping the transfer does not go through.

Ruben Neves admits his Wolves future is in doubt | The Athletic

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who has been linked with Barcelona, admitted his future at the club is in doubt after the team’s final game of the season on Sunday.

Alemany’s revealing comments on Dembele’s Barcelona future | Sport

Mateu Alemany has said that “Dembele’s future is known (only) by him and his agents” and that he has had no news from the forward “for 6-7 months.”