Ansu Fati back in Spain squad for Nations League fixtures

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati is back in the Spain squad for the team’s Nations League fixtures in June.

Fati has not featured for the national team since October 2020 because of injury but is one of 25 players called up by coach Luis Enrique.

The teenager has featured five times for Barcelona since returning from injury in May but hasn’t yet started a game. He’s joined in the squad by Barca team-mates Sergio Busquets, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Ferran Torres and Gavi. Pedri is not risked as he is still recovering from injury.

Here’s Luis Enrique with the latest announcement video.

REPASAMOS NUESTRA PARA CONSTRUIR NUESTRO .



Con el museo de la @SeFutbol como testigo, @LUISENRIQUE21 desvela la convocatoria para los próximos partidos de la #NationsLeague.



️ ¡¡Ampliemos la colección de grandes recuerdos!!#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/5PfHvApTFv — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 23, 2022

Lucho did talk about Ansu at his press conference after announcing the squad. The boss insisted he will not take any risks with the youngster and will use him carefully.

“Ansu Fati is a separate case. We are not going to take risks. We want to see him train, to regain his confidence and level. He is not going to participate much,” he said. “It is more than anything a return to the competition, to the parameters of the national team. It is more a prize than an intention to charge him with minutes.”

And here is the squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford).

Defenders: Inigo Martinez (Athletic), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba and Eric García (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets and Gavi (Barcelona), Koke and Marcos Llorente (Atlético), Rodri (Manchester City), Thiago (Liverpool) and Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Raul de Tomas (Espanyol), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Club), Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

Spain are due to play four games next month, starting with a clash against Portugal on June 2 at the Benito Villamarin. La Roja then face the Czech Republic in Prague three days later.

The final two fixtures are against Switzerland on June 9 before Spain head back home to host the Czechs at Malaga’s La Rosaleda Stadium on June 12.