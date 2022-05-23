Iñaki Peña says goodbye to Galatasaray, set to return to Barcelona

Iñaki Peña has said publicly said goodbye to Galatasaray fans as his loan spell comes to a close. The young keeper left in the winter transfer window and became the Turkish club’s starting goalkeeper for a while as they navigated a difficult season. His performances in the Turkish league and the UEFA Europa League earned him plaudits, and now he is writing the next chapter of his career.

“Thank you very much @GalatasaraySK,” the keeper wrote on his Twitter account.

“It has been a pleasure defending your colors and feeling the support at Ali Sami Yen. Thank you all for the welcome, I feel like another lion from day one. Good luck and success for the future!”

Now, he comes back to Barcelona with more experience and there is a rumor that the Catalan club is eyeing him as a second choice keeper for next season.

Marc-André ter Stegen would continue as starter, but Neto might be shipped out. While the club has been linked with other possible goalkeeper signings, it may be the case that the only new face will be Peña returning from loan.

Peña came after an injury sidelined veteran Uruguayan keeper Fernando Muslera. Peña performed well, particularly against his old club in Europe. Nevertheless, Muselra was chosen as the starting keeper again after he returned to full health.