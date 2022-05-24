FC Barcelona announce squad for post-season friendly against the A-League All-Stars

Barcelona flew straight out to Australia after Sunday’s final La Liga game of the season against Villarreal for a friendly against the A-League All-Stars at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

It’s the final game of what’s been a very long season for the Catalans and 20 players have made the trip Down Under for Wednesday’s match.

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 31. Alejandro Balde, 41. Mika Marmol

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 30. Gavi, 34. Alvaro Sanz, 43. Jandro Orellana, 44. Antonio Aranda.

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembele, 9. Memphis Depay, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Adama Traore, 17. Luuk de Jong, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There are a number of players who will miss the trip for a variety of reasons. Ferran Torres can’t go to Australia because “he has not completed the required vaccination programme in time.” Young duo Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueza have been called up to the Catalonia national team for a friendly against Jamaica. Martin Braithwaite is also on international duty with Denmark.

Goalkeeper Neto and center-back Clement Lenglet miss out for family reasons, while Sergino Dest, Eric Garcia, Nico Gonzalez, Pedri, Gerard Pique, and Sergi Roberto are all out through injury.

The friendly kicks off on Wednesday, May 25 at 8:05pm local time (12.05pm CEST, 11.05am BST, 6.05am ET.