Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas named Women’s Champions League Player of the Season

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has claimed another award after been named the 2021-22 UEFA Women’s Champions League Player of the Season.

The team’s Champions League campaign ultimately ended in heartbreak at the weekend after the Catalans were beaten by Lyon in the final.

However, Alexia has been named the best player in the competition after scoring 11 goals and contributing two assists in 10 European games.

Alexia is of course no stranger to individual awards. The captain won the Women’s Ballon d’Or back in November and was named The Best FIFA Women’s Player for 2021.

The 28-year-old is also one of four Barcelona players named in the Champions League Team of the Season. Alexia is joined by team-mates Aitana Bonmati, Patri, and Maria Leon.

Introducing the 2021/22 #UWCL , selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel!



Who would make your starting XI? #UWCLfinal — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) May 23, 2022

Barcelona Femeni return to action on Wednesday night with another huge game. The team take on Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Copa de la Reina.