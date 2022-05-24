FC Barcelona News: 24 May 2022; Barcelona arrive in Australia, Ansu Fati in Spain squad

FC Barcelona arrive in Sydney | FC Barcelona

The Barcelona team has arrived in Sydney ahead of Wednesday’s friendly. Xavi has taken 20 players with him for a friendly against the A-League All Stars.

Ansu Fati returns to Spain squad a year and a half later | Sport

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has been named in the Spain squad for June’s Nations League games for the first time in a year and a half because of injury.

Uli Hoeness on Lewandoski rumours: Barcelona would be bankrupt in Germany | Marca

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has hit out at Barcelona over their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski and says the club would be bankrupt in Germany.

Alexia Putellas, Champions League player of the season | FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas has been named the Women’s Champions League Player of the Season after scoring 11 goals in 10 games for Barcelona Femeni in the tournament.

Barcelona accelerating towards Leeds winger Raphinha | Sport

Barcelona are hoping to seal the signing of Leeds winger Raphinha as quickly as possible. The Catalans could try to use Oscar Mingueza in the deal.

Luis Enrique explains why he’s recalled Ansu Fati | Football Espana

Luis Enrique has been talking about recalling Ansu Fati and says he won’t take any risks and his selection is, “more of a prize than bringing him in for minutes.”