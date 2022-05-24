Xavi to give Alex Collado a chance to shine at Barcelona in pre-season - report

Barcelona coach Xavi is reportedly set to give Alex Collado the chance to prove himself during pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Collado was sidelined for the first half of last season, as he was not registered by Barca, and then went off to Granada on loan where he played 17 times.

The 23-year-old will now head back to Barcelona where he’s already been informed he will do pre-season with the first team, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Other clubs have been interested in Collado, including Eintracht Frankfurt, but the player is only interested in staying at Barca right now

Barcelona aren’t ruling out a transfer if an offer they can’t refuse does arrive, but it seems like Collado will get a chance to stake a claim for a place in the squad.

It’s previously been reported that Xavi is a fan of Collado and had thought about trying to sign him when he was in charge of Al Sadd.

The Catalans have already annouced two pre-season fixtures in the United States against Inter Miami on July 19th and the New York Red Bulls on July 30th