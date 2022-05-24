Proud to be a cule: De Jong sends message to Barcelona fans

Frenkie de Jong has sent out a message to fans amid ongoing speculation about his future at Barcelona.

The midfielder is currently in Australia with the rest of the first-team squad and admits it’s been a tough season but he’s looking forward to next year.

De Jong also wrote that he’s “proud to be a cule” in his post and makes it pretty clear he’s really not thinking about a Barcelona exit.

There are still plenty of rumors about De Jong, although speculation about a move to Man Utd has gone quiet on account of the Red Devils not being in the Champions League.

PSG have been the latest club to be mentioned, but it’s not clear yet if the Ligue 1 champions are really interested or if it’s just paper talk.

Xavi has made it clear this season that he doesn’t want De Jong to leave but knows that the club’s financial situation make end up dictating the midfielder’s future.