Barcelona saved 1.5 million not starting Ousmane Dembélé for 2 games

FC Barcelona saved 1.5 million euro by not starting Ousmane Dembélé in the last two games of the season, as doing so for either match would have triggered a bonus payment.

Had he played at least 45 minutes in either game, it would have been Dembélé’s 150th game playing at least one half in a match for Barcelona, and thus a 1.5 million payment would have been granted.

The Frenchman had been Xavi’s starter for most of the time he’s been in charge, but he was absent from the starting XI in games against Getafe and Villarreal.

Memphis Depay and Ferran Torres played as wingers against Getafe in a match that ended in a 0-0 draw. Ansu Fati came off the bench. Dembélé warmed up, but was not used.

Barcelona needed one more point to sew up first place and they achieved just that in the draw, which also helped Getafe stay up.

With second place assured, Barcelona went without Dembélé again in the starting XI. Torres and Adama Traoré were given the nod on the wings.

Dembélé did come in for Traoré in the 57th minute, but it did not trigger the bonus payment as he needs to play at least one half for it to count towards the clause.