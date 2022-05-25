FC Barcelona News: 25 May 2022; Barca ready for friendly, Alonso close to move

PREVIEW: A-League All Stars v FC Barcelona | FC Barcelona

Barcelona finish off their 2021-22 season with a post-season friendly against the A-League All Stars at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Marcos Alonso, closer than Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona | Sport

Barcelona are thought to be closer to signing Marcos Alonso than Cesar Azpilicueta. The left-back has been told he can leave Stamford Bridge for a small fee.

Barcelona have agreement with Lewandowski but Bayern Munich demand €50m | Marca

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Robert Lewandowski but Bayern Munich want at least €50m and also won’t release the striker until a replacement has been found.

Barcelona growing tired of Dembele amid interest from other clubs | Marca

Barcelona are growing tired of Ousmane Dembele and believe he has no intention of renewing his contract. The Catalans feel the forward is simply wasting their time.

Raphinha asks Leeds to transfer him to Barcelona | Sport

Raphinha has told Leeds United that he wants to play for Barcelona next season following the end of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Joan Laporta criticizes La Liga rules ahead of tricky summer | Football Espana

Joan Laporta has criticised La Liga’s rules. He said, “We do what we can. It’s difficult. We are where we are. We don’t have any support nor complicity from La Liga.”