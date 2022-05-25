A-League All Stars 2-3 Barcelona: Ansu Fati seals friendly win for Xavi’s side

Barcelona signed off 2021-22 in Australia with a fun 3-2 friendly win over the A-League All Stars at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Ousmane Dembele put the visitors ahead in the first half with a low shot but the hosts hit back with two quick goals after half-time to take the lead.

However, Barca hit back through Adama Traore before Ansu Fati came off the bench late in the second half to grab the winner.

FIRST HALF

Xavi had a few surprises with his starting XI for the match, naming both Samuel Umtiti and Alvaro Sanz in his line-up. There were also starts for loanees Adama Traore and Luuk de Jong in attack alongside Ousmane Dembele.

Interestingly the hosts brought on their very own Adama Traore after half an hour of the game for Jason Davidson at left-back, meaning Adama Traore ended up facing Adama Traore.

Barcelona took the lead on 34 minutes when Gavi slipped in Dembele to place a clinical left-footed finish past goalkeeper Filip Kurto.

SECOND HALF

Xavi threw on Arnau Tenas for his Barcelona debut at half-time but the goalkeeper was soon picking the ball out of his own net. Caceres was sent running free down the right and saw a shot saved, but Piscopo was on hand to bundle home despite the attentions of Ronald Araujo.

The All Stars then went ahead five minutes later when another quick break allowed Piscopo to find Adama Traore (not that one) free in the box. The defender made no mistake with a strong finish past Tenas.

Plenty of substitutions followed with Antonio Aranda coming on for his debut and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also arriving. Yet it was Adama Traore (yes that one) who equalized with a powerful effort that the goalkeeper made a mess of.

More changes followed, with Traore replaced by Ansu Fati, and the teenager promptly netted the winner for the visitors. Aranda was the creator with a brilliant dribble but Fati finished well to make it 3-2.

The All Stars did have late chances to snatch a draw but were denied by the woodwork, while Tenas also made an important save to secure the win for Xavi’s side.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen (Tenas); Alves, Araujo, Umtiti (Marmol), Balde (Alba); Alvaro Sanz (Aranda), Busquets, Gavi (Frenkie de Jong); Dembele, Luuk de Jong (Aubameyang), Adama Traore (Ansu Fati).

Goals: Dembele (34’), Traore (71’), Fati (77’)

A-League All Stars: Kurto (Redmayne); Davidson (Traore), Rowles, Mariappa (Neville), Grant; Rodwell (Sanchez), O’Shea (Timmins); Piscopo (Irankunda), Dos Santos (Ninkovic), Caceres (Boumal); Cummings (Kuol).

Goals: Piscopo (47’), Traore (53’)