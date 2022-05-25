Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid to seal Copa de la Reina final spot

Barcelona Femeni booked their place in the final of the Copa de la Reina by beating Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday at the Estadio Municipal de Santo Domingo.

The cup holders were without Jenni Hermoso and Meritxell Muñoz due to injury but still named a strong starting XI for the game.

It was Barcelona’s first fixture since their heartbreaking defeat against Lyon in the Champions League final, while Madrid headed into the match well-rested.

Barcelona started the game strongly but hit the woodwork twice and were also denied by some good saves from goalkeeper Misa.

Jonatan Giráldez’s side had to wait until the 19th minute to take the lead through Lieke Martens. Alexis Putellas crossed the ball into the box from the right for Martens to sweep home a low finish.

Barca made up for their missed chances in the first half after the break by scoring two goals in five minutes to put the game out of Real Madrid’s reach.

Aitana Bonmati made it 2-0 within minutes of the restart. Asisat Oshoala saw a shot saved after a strong run but managed to lay the ball off to Aitana to take a couple of touches and then rifle home.

Barca then added a third when Mariona Caldentey headed home a corner from Martens to effectively end the game as a contest.

There was still time for more goals and it was no surprise to see Barca add a fourth in the 75th minute through Oshoala. The Nigerian raced clear down the right, flew past the goalkeeper and fired home.

The win is the perfect response from Barcelona after their Champions League heartbreak and puts the team into the final for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The defending champions go on to play Sporting Huelva in Sunday’s final.