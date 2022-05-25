WATCH: Ferran Jutgla on target in Catalonia’s friendly win over Jamaica

Barcelona B striker Ferran Jutgla has continued his fine form with a goal for Catalonia in Wednesday’s friendly fixture against Jamaica.

Gerard Lopez named a team that will look very familiar to Barcelona fans and which included current players Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig.

10 former La Masia players in the Catalonia XI for the game against Jamaica. Only the GK Edgar Badia played for another youth academy, Espanyol’s. pic.twitter.com/5pdTUlezQB — La Masia (@Youngcules) May 25, 2022

Former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu was the star of the show netting a hat-trick in a 6-0 win for Catalonia. The Udinese man needed just three minutes to open the scoring, latching onto a weak backpass and rounding the goalkeeper before tapping home.

Another goal arrived just before the half-hour mark with Deulofeu firing home at the near post before Marc Bartra headed home the third from a free-kick some five minutes later.

Deulofeu then completed his hat-trick just before half-time with a low finish after some neat footwork by former Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena.

Lopez made a host of changes at the break, including bringing on Alex Collado for Mingueza. Jutgla arrived shortly afterwards for Deulofeu and went on to score Catalonia’s fifth of the game with a sliding finish.

Catalonia added a sixth in the 89th minute through Javi Puado to seal a comfortable win in the team’s first fixture for over three years in front of 6,124 spectators at Montilivi.