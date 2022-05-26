Martin Braithwaite says he’s not thinking about a Barcelona exit

Martin Braithwaite has been discussing his future at Barcelona and says he’s not thinking about a summer exit from the Camp Nou.

The Denmark international has barely played in 2021-22 and is one of four players to have been told by Xavi to look for a new club.

Yet despite all of that the striker seems to be keen on seeing out his deal at Barca that still has two years left to run.

“It’s not something I am thinking about. I have two years remaining on my contract in Barcelona,” he said. “In football, you never know what can happen, but I’m very calm on the matter.”

Braithwaite is currently away with the Denmark national team and was also asked what he plans to do to try to play more regularly next season.

He answered, “I want to work hard. That’s what it’s all about. I can not control anything else. Then we have to see what happens.” Source | TV2

The Dane missed the start of the season because of a knee injury but has hardly featured at all since returning to fitness. It’s difficult to see that situation changing in 2022-23 if he does stay which could jeopardise his place in the Denmark squad for World Cup 2022.