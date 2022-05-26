No time to waste for Gavi at Barcelona as Laporta gets angry…

What appeared to have started out as cordial transfer negotiations now seem to have taken a twist, and not one that president, Joan Laporta, seems to be particularly fond of.

Gavi was one of the stars of the 2021/22 campaign for Barca, and it’s only right that the club would want to tie him down for the long term.

Still a teenager, just like Pedri he is already a fixture in Xavi’s first team, and is arguably one of the first names down on the team sheet each week.

As with Ronald Araujo, make no mistake that the Catalans absolutely want the youngster to form part of a new-look first team squad that will spearhead the club toward an exciting future.

However, at this juncture at least, Gavi, or more probably his agents, perhaps don’t see things quite so clearly.

It’s a very dangerous game to be playing this early in his career, and Laporta has shown that he doesn’t take too kindly to upstarts playing that game of brinksmanship.

Gavi only needs to look at how the Ilaix Moriba situation played out to understand that the president isn’t in the habit of allowing himself to be dictated to by representatives of a player that has barely dipped his toes in the water in a professional sense.

One of European football’s major talents already, it can’t be forgotten what little experience Gavi does possess.

It does not therefore afford him or his agent the opportunity to dictate terms.

He’d also do well to remember that Laporta was the man who decided not to re-sign Lionel Messi.

If the best to have ever played the game comes a significant second best when the needs of the club are at stake, Gavi’s delusion of grandeur is more than likely to come back to haunt him.

This summer is hugely important for Barca in transfer terms - both incoming and outgoing.

In order to understand the club’s position exactly, new deals for current players need to be agreed soonest.

In so doing, Laporta will then have an accurate idea of just who stays and who goes before the start of pre-season in June.

There isn’t much time before then and the clock is already ticking. If Gavi wants to become a Barca legend like a number of his contemporaries, it’s time to stop messing around.

It’s time to sign on the dotted line…