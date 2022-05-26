FC Barcelona News: 26 May 2022; Barca win friendly, Gavi’s agent responds to Laporta

A-League All Stars 2–3 FC Barcelona: On top down under | FC Barcelona

Barcelona beat the A-League All Stars 3-2 in a post-season friendly in Sydney with goals from Ousmane Dembele, Adama Traore and Ansu Fati.

Gavi’s agent surprised and angry with Barça president Laporta | Sport

Gavi’s agent is surprised and angry with comments Barcelona president Joan Laporta made in a newspaper interview saying he had been delaying the midfielder’s contract extension.

Ferran Jutgla confirms to SPORT: Barcelona no longer want me | Sport

Ferran Jutgla has confirmed that he is no longer wanted at Barcelona after scoring in Catalonia’s friendly win over Jamaica.

Barcelona interested in Aston Villa’s teenage sensation | Football Espana

Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff have met with Aston Villa to talk about Carney Chukwuemeka. The club are interested but can’t make a move right now.

Double debuts for Arnau Tenas and Antonio Aranda | FC Barcelona

Goalkeeper Arnau Tenas and midfielder Antonio Aranda both made their first-team debuts for Barcelona against the A-League All Stars in Australia.

Barcelona coach Xavi heaps praise on A-League All Star Kuol, 17 | ESPN

Barcelona coach Xavi was full of praise for 17-year-old Garang Kuol after being impressed by the teenager during the team’s friendly in Australia.

Barça Women 4-0 Real Madrid Femenino: Another final awaits! | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Women’s team are into the final of the Copa de la Reina after thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 thanks to goals from Martens, Aitana, Mariona, and Oshoala.