Podcast: Barca Femení’s Champions League loss and previewing Xavi’s first summer

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile writes for Hardwood Hype and more recently has done a piece on the Roman/Chelsea situation, Catarina Macario, and Barca’s third kits over the years.

This time around we chat about Barca Femeni’s loss in the Champions League and the immaculate season they’ve had as it nears its end. Then we put a bow on Barcelona’s season with a loss against Villarreal. Before finally previewing what the summer looks like for the club.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.