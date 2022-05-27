FC Barcelona News: 27 May 2022; Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong rumors continue

Bayern have still not responded to Barcelona’s offer for Lewandowski | Sport

Bayern Munich have still not responded to Barcelona’s offer for striker Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans have made a €30 million bid for the Poland international.

Ansu Fati the supersub | FC Barcelona

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has scored four goals for the club in all competitions after coming off the bench in the 2021-22 season.

Manchester United’s ultimatum to Barcelona midfielder De Jong | Sport

Manchester United want a definitive answer on whether Frenkie de Jong will leave Barcelona as soon as possible so they can plan their squad rebuild.

Carlos Soler signing generates consensus at Barcelona but is not certain | Sport

Barcelona are in agreement that Carlos Soler would be a good signing for Barcelona but the Valencia star will only come if a midfielder departs.

Bayern Munich paying close attention to Gavi’s contract status | Football Espana

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing Gavi and are keeping tabs on his contract situation at the Camp Nou.

The three players Barça could offer in exchange for Ruben Neves | Sport

Barcelona are willing to use Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig or Nico Gonzalez as makeweights in a deal to bring Ruben Neves to the Camp Nou from Wolves.