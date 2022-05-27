Ronald Araujo reflects on an ‘intense and unique season’ at Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has given his verdict on Barcelona’s season after arriving back in Australia following the team’s final game of the campaign.

The Uruguayan has taken to social media with a post expressing his feelings about the last few months and looking ahead to a better season next time around.

“First of all, thank you Jesus for everything I have experienced this season. I like to be positive at all times, so I want to remember the beautiful things I experienced this year,” he wrote.

“An intense and unique season, both professionally and personally. For better or worse, this team and those who are really Barça have it clear: always together.

“We believe in this project and in everything we have. Now look ahead, keep working and focus on what’s next that will be very nice!”

Araujo has cemented his place as a key figure in the Barcelona team this season in the heart of the defence. The 23-year-old also popped up with some important goals, ending the campaign with four in 30 La Liga outings.

Barcelona have recognized his importance by rewarding the youngster with a new contract that runs until 2026 and contains a buy-out clause set at €1 billion.