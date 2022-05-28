Javier Mascherano aiming to ‘resemble Luis Enrique’ as a coach

Former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano has been talking about his coaching ambitions and how he uses Luis Enrique as an example.

Mascherano took charge of the Argentina Under-20 side in January and spoke about how much he’s been influenced by former Barca coaches Lucho and Pep Guardiola.

“I intend to resemble Luis Enrique closely [as a coach] because I know I’ll never be able to reach Pep [Guardiola],” he said. “I lived three spectacular years with Luis Enrique. When we talk about the importance of coaches for a footballer it has nothing to do with the titles but with the importance in your career. “The most influential may be Pep because of the drastic change but Luis Enrique gave our ideas another twist. Pep is incomparable, a genius impossible to imitate. “I think Luis is up there with Pep but he is more attainable for those of us who want to be coaches.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

It will certainly be interesting to see how Mascherano’s coaching career develops. There has already been talk that the Argentine could end up back at Barcelona in some kind of coaching capacity in the future.