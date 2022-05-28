Gavi has to stay at Barcelona, says Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas has been sharing his thoughts on Barcelona’s midfielders and has told the Catalan giants they simply have to keep hold of Gavi.

Contract negotiations between the midfielder’s agent and Barcelona don’t appear to be going smoothly, although it seems clear the teenager wants to stay.

Fabregas made it clear he’s a big fan of the 17-year-old, who is reportedly of interest to Liverpool, and wants the youngster to stay at the Camp Nou.

“He has to stay here. He has played many games at a very difficult time in the club’s history and at 17 years old he has shown his face, going into games with a lot of personality. He’s very good but, of course, he’s only 17 years old and he can improve a lot,” he said.

The former Barcelona star also shared his thoughts on Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

”Pedri is brutal, he will be a superstar. He is so good that it is normal for the coach to want him every day on the pitch,” he added. When expectations are very high it is not easy. I like Frenkie a lot, he breaks lines driving the ball and he just lacks the final pass.”

Barcelona are being tipped to rebuild the squad in the summer transfer window, and Fabregas also said he thinks Xavi wants to make plenty of changes in the summer.

“I’m sure he will want to make his adjustments to the squad since 30% or 40% are not his team now,” he said. “Pep did it at City and Klopp did it at Liverpool . Everything has a process.”

Fabregas is also set for a move during the summer. The 35-year-old will leave Monaco and admits he doesn’t know where he’s heading. He added, “For the first time in my life, I’m not sure what I’m going to do. I don’t want to rush.”