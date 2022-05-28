FC Barcelona News: 28 May 2022; Dembele’s agent speaks, Xavi has plans for Collado

Dembele’s agent: Ousmane’s future is still unresolved | Marca

Ousmane Dembele’s agent has said the forward’s future is still unresolved despite rumors he will leave Barcelona on a free transfer at the of June and join PSG.

Xavi’s plans with midfielder Alex Collado for next season | Sport

Barcelona coach Xavi has told Alex Collado he is counting on him for next season with the youngster set to return after a loan spell at Granada.

Franck Kessie bids emotional farewell to AC Milan ahead of Barca move | Football Espana

Barca-bound Franck Kessie has said an emotional goodbye to AC Milan. He wrote on social media, “After five years I could not hope to end this great experience in a better way,”

Barcelona at a standstill: Transfer plans put on hold | Marca

Barcelona’s transfer plans are currently at a standstill because there is absolutely no cash available to make new signings.

PSG’s Messi fed up of Barça president Laporta speaking about him | Sport

Lionel Messi is apparently fed up with Barcelona president Joan Laporta continually talking about him in interviews. His father Jorge has called Laporta and told him to stop.

Arsenal and Man United ‘join’ £64m Raphinha transfer race | Football.London

Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Raphina from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.