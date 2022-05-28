‘Incredible years’ will come to Barcelona under Xavi - Gerard Deulofeu

Former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has been talking about the Catalans and thinks “incredible years” are on the way with Xavi as coach.

The club legend returned in November 2021 with the team down in ninth place in La Liga and guided the team to a second-place finish.

Deulofeu knows it will take time to return Barca to the top but is optimistic about the club’s future and believes the new coach is a vital piece.

“Barça is in transition and the Barça that will come must be valued,” he said. “When you overcome the difficulties, incredible years will come. Barça fans must be patient and let them work. “He is a man of the club. You have to give continuity and patience to his work.” “He needs a process but he is a great professional. Incredible years will come and Xavi is key. I am very happy to see him on the bench.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Xavi now faces a busy summer trying to rebuild the Barca squad. The club are being linked with a host of ins and outs but their transfer activities will be affected by Barca’s ongoing financial issues.