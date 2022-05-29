Sergi Barjuan sends message to fans after end of Barcelona B’s season

Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan sent out a message to supporters after the team’s final game of the 2021-22 season on Saturday.

Goals from Ez Abde and Nils Mortimer saw Barca B finish with a win and end the campaign in ninth place in the table.

Yet it’s been a season full of ups and downs for Barca B and Barjuan acknowledged as much with a post on social media.

“We put an end to a season of learning through which we have grown a lot as a group. We have competed in a really tough category such as the Primera RFEF. It has always been our priority to keep on with the formation of our players, since they are the future of our club,” he wrote. “All together we have been able to overcome all setbacks that have come across the way, and we have even fought for the Play-off for promotion almost until the end. Thank you culers for your support!”

It’s also been a rollercoaster season for Barjuan. The coach took temporary charge of the first team after Ronald Koeman’s sacking and until Xavi took charge.

Barjuan then returned to Barca B but had a rocky time for a while and there were rumors earlier in the year that he could be fired. However, the tema’s results did improve and Barca B eventually finished the season in ninth.