FC Barcelona News: 29 May 2022; Raphinha latest, Barca B finish with a win

More competition for Raphinha for Barça to worry about | Sport

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all joined the race to sign Raphinha. Barcelona are waiting to hear back from Ousmane Dembele before making a move.

UCAM Murcia 1-2 Barcelona B: Winning end to the season | FC Barcelona

Barcelona B made a winning end to the season by beating UCAM Murcia 2-1. Goals from Ez Abde and Nils Mortimer handed the hosts all three points.

Green light for Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso negotiations | Sport

Chelsea’s sale has finally been approved which means Barcelona can now try and negotiate deals for Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Man Utd prepared to make transfer target Frenkie de Jong their highest paid star | Daily Star

Man Utd are prepared to make Frenkie de Jong their highest paid star and are willing to pay the Netherlands international £395,000 a week to move to Old Trafford.

Bayern closing in on another Barcelona pearl from La Masia | Football Espana

Bayern Munich are close to signing 15-year-old left-back Adam Aznou from Barcelona. The teenager is out of contract at the end of season and has decided to leave.

Robert Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona, very close to completion | Sport

Bayern Munich are poised to accept Barcelona’s offer for Robert Lewandowski as soon as they can confirm the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool.