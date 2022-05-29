Barcelona Femeni hammer Huelva to lift Copa de la Reina

Barcelona Femeni added yet another trophy to their bulging cabinet by beating Sporting Huelva 6-1 on Sunday to clinch the Copa de le Reina.

It’s yet another emphatic win for Jonatan Giráldez’s side who end the season with a domestic treble after already topping the table and winning the Spanish Super Cup.

Giráldez named a strong team as usual for the game with no real surprises. Claudia Pina got the nod in midfield and Ingrid Engen started ahead of Patri.

Barca had to wait until the 25th minute to take the lead and when the opener did arrive it ended up being an own goal by Emily Dolan. A header from Marta was saved by the goalkeeper but Huelva made a mess of the clearance and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Mapi León then doubled Barca’s lead seven minutes later when she directed a header low into the corner of the goal to ensure the cup holders had a 2-0 lead going into the break at the Estadio municipal de Santo Domingo.

Huelva pulled one back just after the hour with a lovely finish into the top corner by Sandra Castello after Barca had failed to clear a ball into the penalty area from a free-kick.

However, any chances of a comeback where snuffed out when Ana-Maria Crnogorčević restored Barca’s two-goal lead.

Barca then added some gloss to the scoreline with three goals inside the final 10 minutes of the match. Pina made it 4-1 with a half-volley on the edge of the penalty area.

Lieke Martens headed home a deep cross to make it 5-1 before Alexia Putellas finished off a neat move from close range to round off another great win for Barca Femeni.

The title is the ninth time Barca Femeni have won the Copa del Reina and is the fifth league and cup double in the team’s history and the third in a row.