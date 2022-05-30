FC Barcelona News: 30 May 2022; Barca Femeni win Copa de la Reina, Lewandowski talks future

Barça Women 6-1 Sporting de Huelva: Copa de la Reina Champions! | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Women beat Sporting Huelva 6-1 on Sunday to complete a domestic treble and lift the Copa de la Reina for the ninth time in the club’s history.

Lewandowski: It’s hard to say I will play at Bayern next season | Sport

Robert Lewandowski says it’s difficult to say he will play at Bayern next season as speculation over a summer move to Barcelona continues.

Fifth league and cup double! | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s win over Huelva means it’s a fifth league and cup double for the team and the third year in a row they have won both trophies.

€55 million, the minimum price that Leeds will ask for Raphinha | Mundo Deportivo

Leeds United want at least €55 million for in-demand winger Raphinha. The Brazilian is thought to have already received offers from a host of Europe’s top clubs.

Barça president Joan Laporta must make big decisions this week | Sport

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has some big decisions to make this week. The chief needs to complete some financial deals to raise funds to rebuild the squad.

De Jong would earn more than Cristiano at United | Mundo Deportivo

Frenkie de Jong would earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo if he moved to Man Utd as the Red Devils are planning on making him their highest-paid player.