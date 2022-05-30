Ansu Fati: I want to spend my whole career at Barcelona

Ansu Fati has been talking about life at Barcelona and made it clear he is hoping to spend his entire career at the Camp Nou.

The teenager recently signed a new six-year contract extension at the club that includes a buyout clause set at €1 billion.

Fati said he does not know if there was interest from Paris Saint-Germain in his services but that he was always sure what he wanted.

“PSG interested in signing me? The truth is that I don’t know. These are things that my agent and my parents know about,” he said. “From the beginning of everything I told my agent and my father what my goal was, which was to stay at the club. I have it clear in my head, yes, I hope I can spend my whole career here.”

Fati also spoke once again about taking over the No. 10 shirt from Lionel Messi and said he had been expecting to wear the No. 17 in 2021-22.

“When Leo left I had another number which was ‘17’. The club called me and told me the proposal they had, that they wanted to give me that number. The club told me that the captains accepted it and for me it is an honor.”

The teenager also spoke about the countless records he has already broken in his young career and says it is now a source of pride.

“I don’t even think about all the records I’ve broken,” he said. “They’ve always told me after the games. ‘Ansu you have to come do an interview because you’ve broken the record for such’... At the moment I didn’t give it the importance of what it is, because you just want to help and play, you don’t care about the rest. “Now time passes and with everything I’ve experienced it’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to achieve these goals.” Source | Canal+

Fati is fit again after another injury-interrupted campaign and Barca will be hoping he can finally put his physical problems behind him. We could see the youngster in action over the summer as he’s been called into the Spain squad for Nations League fixtures in June.