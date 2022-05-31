FC Barcelona News: 31 May 2022; Lewandowski pushes for exit, Ansu Fati latest

Dest, a key player in Barcelona’s transfer market strategy | Marca

Sergino Dest could play a key role in Barca’s transfer activities this summer. The full-back is wanted at Chelsea and could be used to help bring Cesar Azpilicueta or Marcos Alonso in.

Robert Lewandowski confirms Bayern Munich exit wish: My story there is ‘over’ | ESPN

Robert Lewandowski has made it clear he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer and does not want to play for the Bavarian giants again.

Barcelona may look at letting Francisco Trincao go to Sporting | Sport

Barcelona are considering letting Francisco Trincao leave the club in the summer transfer window and head back to Portugal to play for Sporting.

Barça Women’s season in stats | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Women posted more incredible stats in the 2021-22 season. The team won 45 of 47 matches, scored 221 goals and only conceded 23.

Fati: I want to play for Barcelona for the rest of my life | Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati has pledged his loyalty to Barcelona and said he wants to stay at the Camp Nou for the whole of his career.

Almería and Valladolid back on the menu for 2022/23 | FC Barcelona

La Liga will welcome back Almeria and Real Valladolid for the 2022-23 season. Both teams have been promoted. The final team to go up will be Tenerife, Las Palmas, Eibar or Girona.

Bayern to challenge Premier League teams for Ousmane Dembele | Football Espana

Bayern Munich have become the latest club linked with a move for Ousmane Dembele whose future remains unclear as he heads towards the end of his contract.