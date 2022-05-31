Barcelona offer update on financial plans, will rename Barcelona B

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that the Board of Directors have met and called an Extraordinary Assembly of Delegate Members for 16 June.

Members will be asked to vote on the various financial measures that the president Joan Laporta and the club have been working on which are aimed at easing the club’s current economic problems.

The two operations are the sale of up to 49.9% of Barça Licensing & Merchandising (BLM) and the sale of up to 25% of television rights.

There is already plenty of speculation flying about regarding what the two operations might mean for Barca’s finances if they are approved.

Mundo Deportivo have been speculating that Barca could earn €200 million from selling BLM and another €570m from the sale of television rights.

Such enormous sums would be a huge boost ahead of the start of the season and would allow Barca to make signings in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona also announced in the same statement that the B team will once again be called Barca Atletico starting from next season.