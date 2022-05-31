Kalidou Koulibaly wants to join Barcelona - report

One of the world’s best defenders, Kalidou Koulibaly, is ready to leave his club and join FC Barcelona, according to the latest rumors. The veteran defender is said to consider his time at SSC Napoli done. A lot of the world’s biggest clubs are on alert, but his preference coulb be to go to Catalonia.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus are monitoring the situation but Barcelona could be in pole position. At the moment, the Catalans have not made an offer for Senegal’s captain. Instead, they are waiting for Napoli to communicate a valuation over the player.

Koulibaly is on the last year of his contract and would go on a free transfer next season. That is, unless Napoli sold him now to prevent such an outcome. For that reason, the 30-year-old could be available at a relatively low price.

Xavi has reportedly taken a liking to another defender, Jules Koundé from Sevilla. However, his price is said to be around 65 million euro, more than the blaugrana are willing to spend.

Koulibaly may only cost around 35 million and could be an upgrade over Barcelona’s left-footed defenders (Samuel Umtiti and Clément Lenglet), should they be sold.