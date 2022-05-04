Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet has offers from ‘various Premier League clubs’ - report

Clement Lenglet is one of several players expected to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window after dropping down the pecking order.

The Frenchman used to be a regular in central defense alongside Gerard Pique but has fallen behind both Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia.

Diario Sport are reporting that Lenglet’s agent has already received interest from “various Premier League clubs” interested in a possible move.

The Frenchman is contracted to Barca until 2026 but must know he faces more time on the bench if he stays, particularly with Andreas Christensen expected to arrive soon.

The report also reckons there’s a chance Lenglet could secure a return to Sevilla where he spent a year before joining Barcelona 2018.

The Andalusians could wave goodbye to either Jules Kounde or Diego Carlos at the end of the season which would leave the club needing a reinforcement.

Sporting director Monchi has already thought about trying to bring back Lenglet and believes the 26-year-old could be “an important player” again at Sevilla.