Will Ferran Jutgla get a chance at Barcelona next season?

Ferran Jutgla has been thriving with Barcelona B since dropping back down to Sergi Barjuan’s side after a spell with the first team earlier this season.

The 23-year-old is the league’s top scorer with 18 goals from 29 matches, two ahead of his nearest challenger Juan Carlos Arana from Villarreal.

Jutgla’s certainly in a rich vein of form currently with eight of his goals coming from his last six matches for Barcelona B.

The striker also has two first-team goals to his name after being called up to the senior side in December and January following Xavi’s arrival at the club.

Jutgla netted against Elche in La Liga and Linares in the Copa del Rey after being called up by Xavi who was without a host of attackers due to injury and illness.

The arrival of Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January limited Jutgla’s chances and saw him drop back down to Barca B but his goalscoring exploits will not have gone unnoticed.

There are already reports flying about claiming Barcelona are receiving plenty of interest in Jutgla, although no formal offers have yet been submitted.

Jutgla’s contract expires at the end of the season which means Barca need to make a decision on the striker quickly. A renewal seems likely even if it’s purely to avoid losing the youngster on a free transfer.

Yet there’s also the distinct possibility he could get a first-team chance next season, particularly if Barcelona are not able to bring in another attacker due to their financial constraints.

Barcelona are likely to wave goodbye to loanees Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore in the summer, while Martin Braithwaite seems to have little future at the club given how rarely he has featured since returning from knee surgery.

Aubameyang, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres will definitely stay but it will be interesting to see if Jutgla has played his way into contention with his goalscoring exploits for Barcelona B.