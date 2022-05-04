Alves: 'Barça is a resilient Club, it has always reinvented itself' - FC Barcelona

The Brazilian adds 'the Club is made to win, the rest want to be like Barça'

Kick off time for Getafe v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The games in week 37 of La Liga now have had their kick off times announced. The penultimate weekend of the season sees Barça take on Getafe in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday 15 May at 6.30pm CEST.

The Christensen mystery as Chelsea defender disappears from squad - SPORT

Tied down by Barcelona for several months, Andreas Christensen is not having a great second half of the season at Chelsea. Despite the fact the English side know he will leave in the summer, coach Thomas Tuchel has continued to use him. Until April 20, in a 2-4 derby defeat to Arsenal when he was taken off at the break after an error that cost his side a goal.

The truth about Barcelona's interest in Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler - SPORT

Carlos Soler's name has been on the front line of Barcelona transfer news in recent weeks. SPORT revealed Barça's interest a few days ago and on Monday Valencia denied there was any agreement with the Catalan club following a story in Diario AS.

What will Barcelona do with new signing Pablo Torre in 2022-23? - SPORT

Pablo Torre has completed the first objective he had this season: helping Racing Santander gain promotion back into the second tier of Spanish football. Until June 30, he remains a Santander player, but on July 1, he officially joins Barcelona. A few days later, he will begin preseason with Xavi Hernandez's first-team squad.

Barcelona desperately seeking a solution for midfielder Riqui Puig - SPORT

Barcelona could have a problem with Riqui Puig this summer. The midfielder is not in the club's plans and they will look for an exit, but the player has always resisted leaving because his desire is to succeed at his hometown club, who he joined aged 14.