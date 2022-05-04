Marc-Andre ter Stegen opts out of Germany’s Nations League fixtures

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has confirmed he has opted not to play in Germany’s Nations League fixtures in June.

Hansi Flick’s side are scheduled to play games against Italy, England and Hungary, but Ter Stegen will take a break instead.

The Germany boss spoke about Ter Stegen’s decision and feels it’s the best idea.

“Marc and I spoke very openly and at length about his personal situation within the national team and at Barcelona,” he said. “Marc is among the best goalkeepers in the world, but due to injury, he hasn’t been able to use the off season in each of the last two years for his regeneration. “Looking ahead to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, we were both of the agreement that for him, a normal period this year without matches and training is important and makes sense.”

Ter Stegen also shared his thoughts on the decision and is looking forward to the summer break.

“I always enjoy being part of the national team and I’m pleased whenever I receive a call-up,” he said. “On the other hand, after three intensive seasons without a real summer break, I’m happy that the national team head coach shares my opinion that I need this break and has supported me.” Source | DFB

The goalkeeper has suffered from knee problems in recent seasons which has seen him miss the start of the last two campaigns for Barcelona.