Leaked photo shows Ansu Fati, Gavi, Gerard Pique & Ronald Araujo in new Barcelona kit

Barca Femeni stars & Carles Puyol are also pictured

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona stars Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, and Gavi have been spotted wearing next season’s new kit in a photoshoot at the club.

We’ve already seen a few leaks of what to expect from the new shirt and the picture pretty much confirms the images that have previously been circulating.

Former captain Carles Puyol can also be spotted in the picture, alongside the men’s first-teamers, while Barca Femeni stars Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, Claudia Pina, and Bruna Vilamala are also in the photo.

And here’s how it looks:

The photo was reportedly taken before Wednesday afternoon’s training session and is clearly a promotional picture for next season.

The presence of Gavi in the picture suggests Barcelona have already completed the 17-year-old’s contract extension or, at the very least, are confident the midfielder will be staying at the club next season.

It’s been reported that Barcelona are due to discuss Gavi’s new deal this week with the aim of finally agreeing a new deal that will secure the youngster’s long-term future.

