Back on the training pitch - FC Barcelona

Back to work at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Every available squad member returned to train on the Tito Vilanova pitch after beating RCD Mallorca in the previous league fixture and having a couple of days off.

No summer international football for Ter Stegen - FC Barcelona

Marc ter Stegen will not be playing for Germany this summer after the player and the national team came to an agreement. In a press release published on the German Federation's website and shared on social media, the decision taken by the Barça goalkeeper and national team team coach Hansi Flick was announced.

FC Barcelona publish material from the Samitier Collection on the 50th anniversary of the blaugrana legend's death - FC Barcelona

Wednesday 4 May marks 50 years to the day since the death of Josep Samitier, a blaugrana legend, and to celebrate the occasion the Club has published photographs, many never seen before, from the Josep Samitier Collection managed by the FC Barcelona Documentation and Study Centre.

West Ham want to sign Raphinha, who is waiting for Barça - SPORT

Raphinha is seducing various teams. His contract expires in 2024 but this looks like his last season at Leeds United. More so if Leeds get relegated - they are currently 17th.

Villarreal trying to seduce Barça's Ferran Jutgla - SPORT

Ferran Jutgla is one of the forwards who is attracting sides this summer in Spain. He has had an excellent season with Barca B and done well when called up to the first team squad.

Adama Traore will not be staying at Barcelona - SPORT

Barcelona are working on the squad for next season, but Adama Traore will not be in it. The Catalan winger arrived in January on loan from Wolverhampton. When the deal was sealed there was a non obligatory 30m euros buy clause but Barcelona will not activate it.

Sergi Roberto's renewal agreed with Barcelona - SPORT

Barcelona and Sergi Roberto have sealed a renewal for one season for the midfielder from Reus, expected after his agent Josep Maria Orobitg and Mateu Alemany met last week.

Alvaro Morata returns to Barcelona's orbit - SPORT

Barcelona are working on the squad for next season and they are keen on signing a striker. Erling Haaland was too expensive, Robert Lewandowksi is proving too difficult with Bayern, and so Tuttosport have linked the club to Alvaro Morata again.

Barcelona working to place Samuel Umtiti in Ligue 1 - SPORT

Barcelona’s big challenge will be to try and get rid of players this summer to make room for an overhaul. There are many who aren’t needed and the club needs them off the wage bill.