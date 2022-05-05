Barcelona offer Gerard Pique injury update

Barcelona have offered an update on Gerard Pique’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash with Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín.

Pique had to go off early in the win over Real Mallorca and it seems now certain he won’t play on Saturday or possibly again this season.

Here’s what Barca have had to say about the veteran center-back.

“Gerard Pique has suffered a flare-up of the tendinopathy affecting the adductor longus muscle in his left thigh. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability.” Source | FC Barcelona

It’s been reported in Spain that Pique has been told he needs absolute rest after tests showed his injury has worsened. There is a chance he could play in the final game if Barca need a result but hopefully that won’t be necessary,

Barcelona head to Betis on Saturday and then finish off their season with games against Celta, Getafe, and Villarreal. A win over Betis would be enough to secure a top-four finish, although Xavi has also made it clear he wants to team to finish second.