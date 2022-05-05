Gerard Pique: Pedri has many chances to be the best in the world

Gerard Pique has been talking about Barcelona’s young players and thinks 19-year-old midfielder can go on and become the best player in the world.

The defender knows a thing or two about playing alongside the world’s best and offered his thoughts when asked about which young player could make it to very top of the game.

“I think Pedri has many chances to be the best in the world,” he said. “Gavi is also very, very good for his age. We have great talent here in Barcelona right now. They have to grow and they will be better but right now still they are very good.”

Pique was also asked for his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland and admitted he finds it hard to choose who is the best of the two strikers.

“Halaand and Mbappé are two of the best in the world. They are very young, they have the potential to win the Ballon d’Or,” he added. “I think Haaland is more of a pure striker, he has scored many goals and Mbappé is a more complete player. He can play as a winger, he could play as a striker. They are both very good. I did not have the opportunity to play with Haaland, I played with Mbappé. Difficult to choose.” Source | Sky Sports

The Barcelona defender looks unlikely to play again this season due to a flare up of his adductor problem. Pedri is also expected to miss Barca’s final four games of the campaign with a hamstring injury.