Ronald Araujo: Next season will be great for Barcelona

Ronald Araujo thinks Barcelona will enjoy a “great season” in 2022-23 as the team continues to grow and develop under new coach Xavi.

The Catalans will finish 2021-22 empty-handed after another chaotic campaign but are clearly improving following the arrival of the Barcelona legend.

Araujo says things are heading in the right direction but has called on his teammates to remain humble as they look to get Barca back to winning ways.

“Now we are fine, although the season did not end as we wanted. We have to be humble as a team and recognize where we come from. We started the first part of the season very badly, emotionally we were also bad. But with the arrival of Xavi everything changed. “The team has grown, it feels strong and we are learning a lot. Xavi has returned and given us back the Barça philosophy that has been lost in recent years. That was very important. “We played a great game against Madrid, in Napoli, against Atlético... That’s where we can go and more. It’s true that in the end we couldn’t win titles, but we have to be humble and trust a lot in the work that is being done. I’m sure next season will be a great season.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

The Uruguayan will no doubt play a key role for Barcelona next season. Araujo is already one of the first names on Xavi’s teamsheet and has recently commited his future to the club by signing a contract that runs until 2026.