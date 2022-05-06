When and where to watch Real Betis v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona travel to fifth-placed Real Betis for Saturday's Liga fixture, and it's yet another 9.00pm CEST kick-off, which is a time you should be plenty familiar with by now. But here's a global guide to times around the world just to be sure.

Gerard Piqué injury news - FC Barcelona

Gerard Piqué has suffered a flare-up of the tedinopathy that was already affecting the adductor longus muscle in his left thigh. It means he is unavailable for selection until the injury has healed.

Barça Women 5-1 Sevilla: Still untouchable - FC Barcelona

Another win, comeback included. Barça Women saw Sevilla take the lead against the run of play in the first half, but came out after the break to score five goals without reply to take another three points (5-1).

Marcos Alonso's priority is to return to La Liga - SPORT

Marcos Alonso has decided to leave the Premier League and Chelsea this summer, per Fabrizio Romano. The player thinks his time in London is at an end and he wants to come back to Spain.

The zero cost signing that escaped Barcelona - SPORT

Barcelona are combing the market for low cost signings, zero in the cases of Kessie and Christensen. On the agenda was Ajax’s right back Mazraoui, but he has taken his Bayern Munich medical already, according to Bild.