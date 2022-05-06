Marc-Andre ter Stegen misses Barcelona training ahead of Real Betis clash

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen missed training on Friday morning as the players prepare for Saturday’s La Liga clash at Real Betis.

The Germany international is not feeling well and it’s not clear yet if he will be able to make the trip to the Copa del Rey winners.

If Ter Stegen does not make the game then Neto could get a rare start with Arnau Tenas the only other option in goal for Barcelona.

Neto’s only played three times for Barcelona this season and has not featured since the Copa del Rey win over Linares back in January.

Barcelona are also without Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, and Nico Gonzalez due to injury but Oscar Mingueza and Martin Braithwaite are back after testing positive for Covid-19.

Xavi will hold his pre-match press conference shortly and should be able to provide an update on Ter Stegen and whether he’ll be available for Saturday’s match.