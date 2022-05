This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat about Barcelona’s showdown with Real Betis. Will the boys show up and shut down any hope of a Betis top four push? Then, I have to do what fans of the site will despise, I have to tip the Real Madrid win and chat about the Champions League. We gotta do it.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.