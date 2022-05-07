The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Seville for a decisive La Liga game against Real Betis, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Xavi Hernández continues to deal with players in and out of the squad, with Gerard Piqué the latest one to go down after his groin injury got worse and ruled him out for this one. Piqué joins Pedri (hamstring), Nico González (foot), Sergiño Dest (hamstring) and Sergi Roberto (thigh) on the injured list, but there are good news as Óscar Mingueza and Martin Braithwaite are back after being out for a week due to Covid-19. Marc-André ter Stegen will not be part of the squad because of a stomach bug.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Neto; Alves, Araujo, Eric, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Memphis

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and commen all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!