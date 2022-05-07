This Week in Barça Femení: Turin Tune-Up

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team returned to action for the first time in three weeks in the Primera División to finish off their league schedule as they continue preparations for the Women’s Champions League Final on May 21 in Turin.

After having their perfect season record broken by Wolfsburg last Saturday, Barça Femení welcomed Sevilla to the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Thursday looking to return to winning ways and stay perfect with their 28th win in 28 league games as they look for a perfect title campaign in the league.

But it wasn’t easy for the first 60 minutes. Jonatan Giráldez made a lot of changes to the starting XI and the team clearly felt the lack of chemistry, played a poor first half and went behind thanks to a goal from Sevilla’s Toni Payne. But Giráldez sent his best players off the bench in the second half, and things turned around in a big way: Asisat Oshoala, Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey and Jenni Hermoso all scored in the final period to give Barça all three points with a 5-1 victory.

Barça will play their penultimate league game on Sunday away to Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, looking to continue winning and remain injury-free as the European title match inches closer and closer.