Last workout before Betis - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have trained at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for one last time before they head south for Saturday's game away to Betis.

PREVIEW: Real Betis v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Since Xavi Hernández took over as FC Barcelona manager In November, he has always stressed that the main objective this season has been securing a Champions League place for next season.

Araujo: 'Everything is changing for the better' - FC Barcelona

After signing a new contract, Barça centre back Ronald Araujo has been talking to the Mundo Deportivo and Sport newspapers. Here is a selection of what the Uruguayan had to say:

A special fixture for Gavi - FC Barcelona

Whichever pitch Gavi steps out on to, he never fails to shows his qualities of character, hard work and commitment. That will surely be the case on Saturday at Betis, a club at which the talented midfielder has a history.

Nagelsmann: It seems the chat to renew Lewandowski was a good one - SPORT

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says he wants to keep Robert Lewandowski and insists that talks to renew the striker are going well.

Luis Suárez wants to return to Barcelona - SPORT

Barcelona need and want to reinforce their striker position in the summer. They have been working on it and while Robert Lewandowski is now the first choice, they are also looking elsewhere if it doesn’t work. El Chiringuito claim that Luis Suarez wants to return to Barça.