The beautiful home of Real Betis in the city of Seville is the site of a huge La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one needing three points to qualify for next season's Champions League. But it won't be easy against a fantastic Betis side that plays amazing football and is nearly unbeatable at home.

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 35

Date/Time: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

