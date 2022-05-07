WATCH: Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao scores stunner for Wolves

Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao scored a stunner for Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday as the Black Country side came from 2-0 down to snatch a draw with Chelsea.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku seemed to have handed the Blues all three points at Stamford Bridge, but Trincao started the comeback with a brilliant strike.

The winger had only been on the pitch for 13 minutes when he received the ball out wide, headed off towards goal and then fired an unstoppable strike past goalkeeper Mendy.

What a finish by Trincao!



Wolves are back in this match as the score is 2-1.



Wolves then salvaged a point deep into stoppage time when Conor Coady equalized in the 97th minute with virtually the last kick of the game in west London.

Trincao has now scored three times this season for Wolves, and contributed one assist, in 27 appearances for the Premier League side.

The Portuguese winger’s contract at Wolves does include a purchase option but it has been reported the club won’t take it up and he will be heading back to Barca at the end of the season.